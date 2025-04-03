CLS (LON:CLI) Releases Earnings Results

CLS (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (23.60) (($0.31)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CLS had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 134.11%.

CLS Stock Performance

Shares of CLS stock opened at GBX 64.22 ($0.83) on Thursday. CLS has a 52 week low of GBX 62.50 ($0.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 101.40 ($1.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £255.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 81.52.

Get CLS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.48) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Tuesday.

About CLS

(Get Free Report)

We are a commercial property investment company with a £2.1bn portfolio listed on the Premium Main Market on the London Stock Exchange, specialising in future-focused office space in the UK, Germany and France. Through geographical diversification, local expertise and an active management approach, we transform office properties into sustainable, modern spaces that help our tenants’ businesses to grow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.