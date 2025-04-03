Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ETG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1293 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
ETG stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
