New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ)

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st.

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NMFCZ stock opened at $25.54 on Thursday. New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61.

