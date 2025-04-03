Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,884 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSK. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,608,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,421,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,469,000 after purchasing an additional 673,420 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $7,830,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $6,499,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2,029.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 303,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 289,278 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSK. B. Riley lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.30.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.22.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.97 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.15%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.49%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

