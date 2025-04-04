First Western Trust Bank Sells 26 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Western Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $540.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $587.59 and its 200-day moving average is $589.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $496.30 and a 1 year high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.