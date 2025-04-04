Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Down 1.3% on Insider Selling

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price was down 1.3% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $166.00 and last traded at $176.03. Approximately 45,235,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 40,362,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.41.

Specifically, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

