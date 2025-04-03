Huntington National Bank Sells 6,982 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI opened at $100.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.80 and a 200 day moving average of $106.17. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $93.64 and a fifty-two week high of $132.27.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.6159 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 47.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

