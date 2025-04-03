Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 169.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 7,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.56.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

NYSE:KNSL opened at $491.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $455.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.59. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.12 and a 12 month high of $531.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.32 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.