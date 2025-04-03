Allstate Corp Acquires Shares of 1,557 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,557 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,305,000 after buying an additional 41,187 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $7,142,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 204,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its position in Paycom Software by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 12,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $776,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised Paycom Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $603,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,775,620.33. This represents a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total transaction of $109,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,840.60. The trade was a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $1,476,024. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.1 %

PAYC stock opened at $218.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $242.74.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.85%.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.