Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Maris-Tech Stock Down 15.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ MTEKW opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36. Maris-Tech has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $1.88.
Maris-Tech Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Maris-Tech
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Maris-Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maris-Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.