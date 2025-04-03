Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Maris-Tech Stock Down 15.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTEKW opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36. Maris-Tech has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

Maris-Tech Company Profile

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, civilian and home security, and defense and homeland security markets in Israel, the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers low latency video encoding and decoding platform to handle multiple video channels; dual channel low power encoder systems; miniature recording and streaming platforms; miniature intelligent video surveillance solutions; power and modular video encoding/decoding platform; and ultra-low-latency streaming solutions.

