NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.67 and last traded at $20.75. Approximately 14,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 40,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $153.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.21% of NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The IQ U.S. Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of developed market companies classified under real estate sectors that are expected to benefit from trends affecting property sectors in the global economy.

