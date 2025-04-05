Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Trading Up 3.1% – What’s Next?

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.01. 243,678 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 286,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

Canada Nickel Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$182.67 million, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 2.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canada Nickel

In related news, Director David Smith bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,055.00. Also, Senior Officer Stephen James Balch sold 123,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total value of C$107,876.52. 14.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canada Nickel Company Profile

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It also develops zero-carbon production of nickel, cobalt, and iron. Its flagship project is the Crawford Nickel project located in northern Ontario, Canada. It serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless steel markets.

