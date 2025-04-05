PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Trading Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 13,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 31,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

PJX Resources Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$19.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 20.83 and a quick ratio of 9.00.

PJX Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PJX Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PJX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.