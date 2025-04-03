Q2 EPS Estimate for Marriott International Lifted by Analyst

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Marriott International in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.71. The consensus estimate for Marriott International’s current full-year earnings is $10.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.05.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.8 %

Marriott International stock opened at $242.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.83. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total transaction of $3,610,934.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,393.97. This trade represents a 29.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,714.45. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,973,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,299,000 after buying an additional 56,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,026,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,321,000 after purchasing an additional 60,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Marriott International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,720,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,923 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,661,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,662,000 after buying an additional 512,963 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

