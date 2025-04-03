Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $112.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Chesapeake Energy traded as high as $112.23 and last traded at $111.32, with a volume of 3077151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.94.
EXE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.24.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXE
Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Energy
Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 70.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.48.
Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently -55.83%.
Chesapeake Energy Company Profile
Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chesapeake Energy
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.