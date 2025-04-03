Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $112.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Chesapeake Energy traded as high as $112.23 and last traded at $111.32, with a volume of 3077151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.94.

EXE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.24.

Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

In other Chesapeake Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.50 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,730,577.50. This trade represents a 2.37 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 70.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.48.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently -55.83%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

See Also

