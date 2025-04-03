Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 22,509 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,509 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $9,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after buying an additional 86,683 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 97.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Alarm.com by 108.1% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 58,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 30,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,436 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $200,834.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,875. The trade was a 8.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average is $59.44. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $242.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.44 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

