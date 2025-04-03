Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $85.54 and last traded at $87.20, with a volume of 306722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 8.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The firm had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 104.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,231 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.54 per share, for a total transaction of $802,851.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,178,640.40. This trade represents a 1.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at $259,555.25. The trade was a 15.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,254,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,596,000 after acquiring an additional 101,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,439,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,220,000 after purchasing an additional 138,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 979,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 936,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,737,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.