iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $79.66 and last traded at $80.24, with a volume of 142165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.41.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 6.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 68,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. M1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,440,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $714,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.