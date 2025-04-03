Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.39 and last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 854496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.93.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0809 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,053,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,483 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,438,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,393,000 after acquiring an additional 235,863 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,174,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,884 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,975,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,323,000 after acquiring an additional 545,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 3,104,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,563,000 after purchasing an additional 410,077 shares in the last quarter.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

