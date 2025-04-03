Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.39 and last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 854496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.
Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.93.
Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0809 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF
The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
