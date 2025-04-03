YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2723 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 27.7% increase from YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Trading Down 4.9 %

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,228. YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $51.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 million and a PE ratio of 24.38.

About YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF

The YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (SDTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through an actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the S&P 500 Index.

