YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2723 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 27.7% increase from YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.
YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Trading Down 4.9 %
YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,228. YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $51.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 million and a PE ratio of 24.38.
About YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.