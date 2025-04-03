International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

International Distributions Services plc (LON:IDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 366.20 ($4.76) and last traded at GBX 365.40 ($4.74), with a volume of 22670146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 364 ($4.73).

International Distributions Services Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.87, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 364.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 355.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About International Distributions Services

(Get Free Report)

We are an international business providing postal and delivery services across our extensive networks which covers over 40 countries. The Group consists of two principal operations – our UK based operation, which includes Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide (Royal Mail), and our international operation, General Logistics Systems (GLS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Distributions Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Distributions Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.