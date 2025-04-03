Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 207.50 ($2.69) and last traded at GBX 210 ($2.73), with a volume of 795765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216.50 ($2.81).

Henderson Far East Income Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 223.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 227.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £341.26 million, a PE ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Henderson Far East Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 10.25 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from Henderson Far East Income’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Henderson Far East Income’s payout ratio is presently -393.80%.

Henderson Far East Income Company Profile

Henderson Far East Income aims to provide a high level of dividend as well as capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of investments traded on the Pacific, Australasian, Japanese and Indian stock markets. It makes investments in a diversified portfolio of securities issued by companies listed on stock exchanges in, or which are based in or the business activities are concentrated on the Asia Pacific region or by governments in the Asia Pacific region.

