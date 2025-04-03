Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0686 per share on Thursday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAS remained flat at $15.89 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 19,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,941. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.93.

About Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

