Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0686 per share on Thursday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Performance
Shares of EFAS remained flat at $15.89 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 19,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,941. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.93.
About Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF
