Sharat Sharan Sells 39,196 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) insider Sharat Sharan sold 39,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $204,995.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,164,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,548,201.16. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sharat Sharan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Sharat Sharan sold 36,189 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $224,371.80.

ON24 Stock Performance

NYSE ONTF opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $221.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. ON24, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ONTF shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in ON24 by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 91.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 29,148 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 48.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 33,352 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in ON24 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Featured Stories

