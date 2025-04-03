Short Interest in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Increases By 24.1%

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the February 28th total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 807,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Health Catalyst Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.41. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $9.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Insider Activity at Health Catalyst

In related news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 16,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $76,397.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,450. The trade was a 7.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Benjamin Landry sold 13,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $62,912.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 160,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,988.35. This represents a 7.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,530 shares of company stock worth $299,572. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Group One Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCAT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Health Catalyst

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.