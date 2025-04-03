Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC Purchases Shares of 1,900 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEN. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lennar from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lennar from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.07.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN opened at $115.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.73. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $187.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Lennar’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

