Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), with a volume of 2507958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.88 ($0.17).

Creo Medical Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.41. The firm has a market cap of £48.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Insider Transactions at Creo Medical Group

In other news, insider Richard John Rees bought 4,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £895.28 ($1,173.06). Insiders own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Creo Medical Group Company Profile

Creo Medical is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialisation of minimally invasive electrosurgical devices, bringing advanced energy to endoscopy.

The Company’s vision is to improve patient outcomes through the development and commercialisation of a suite of electrosurgical medical devices, each enabled by CROMA, powered by Kamaptive.

