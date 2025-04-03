China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 1266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.28.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

