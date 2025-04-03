Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $305.00 and last traded at $305.75, with a volume of 3735052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $334.66.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $455.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $351.26 and its 200 day moving average is $372.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total value of $3,800,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,182 shares in the company, valued at $17,173,226.38. This trade represents a 18.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $365.57 per share, with a total value of $36,557.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,085.21. This trade represents a 3.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.5% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Caterpillar by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 38,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 57,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Fire Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

