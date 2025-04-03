Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Insider Sells $13,374.12 in Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Leiken sold 177 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $13,374.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,074.24. This trade represents a 0.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $10.35 on Thursday, reaching $67.22. 16,314,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,713,203. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $136.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial set a $84.00 target price on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,844,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,724,000 after buying an additional 165,398 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $3,769,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 831.1% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 62,035 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,985 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

