Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 446911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kennedy-Wilson

In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $350,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 547,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,744. This represents a 8.10 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,501.16. The trade was a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,142,000 after purchasing an additional 53,185 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 79,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 37,963 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 902,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Get Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.