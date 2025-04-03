Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.29 and last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 433811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Repay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $519.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Repay by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

