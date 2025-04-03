Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Raised to $124.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Post (NYSE:POST – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $115.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Post has a one year low of $99.62 and a one year high of $125.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Post will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 15,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,180.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,835. This represents a 43.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $229,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,631.19. This represents a 18.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,129,355. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 426.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Post by 244.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Post by 68.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Post by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

