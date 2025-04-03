Wedbush Estimates Safehold’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Safehold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 31st. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Safehold’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Safehold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Safehold had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 4.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAFE. Morgan Stanley cut Safehold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Safehold from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Safehold stock opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.18. Safehold has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 36.59, a quick ratio of 36.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 47.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Safehold by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Safehold by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Safehold by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

