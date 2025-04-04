B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Lowers Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,368 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $573,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 35.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 181,636 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth about $94,478,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 212,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 58,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of BROS stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day moving average is $53.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.65, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.65. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $86.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $13,824,956.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,310,834 shares in the company, valued at $175,415,408.94. This trade represents a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 755,551 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $58,728,979.23. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,903,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,674,752.68. The trade was a 20.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock valued at $201,509,627 in the last 90 days. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

