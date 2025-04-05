Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 81,178 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 81,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,382,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $851.58.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $477.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $625.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $687.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.29 and a 1 year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Free Report

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

