Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd Invests $69,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Teradyne by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $49,613.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,544.59. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $215,592.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,947.08. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $612,734. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Northland Capmk raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teradyne from $112.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

