Annandale Capital LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Annandale Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 266,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,959 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF comprises 2.7% of Annandale Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $17,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essential Planning LLC. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 7,558.5% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 717,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,740,000 after purchasing an additional 708,308 shares during the period. BCO Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $19,749,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 747,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,978,000 after buying an additional 287,980 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,779,000. Finally, Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,897,000.
Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF stock opened at $55.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.11. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $55.22 and a 52 week high of $67.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.52.
The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.
