Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,142,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874,756 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $635,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $257,541,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,104,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,142,000 after purchasing an additional 878,823 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,639,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,390,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,509,000 after acquiring an additional 679,632 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,584,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,635,000 after buying an additional 670,089 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.83 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.289 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

