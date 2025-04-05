Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Purchased by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,545 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $84.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.42. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.28 and a fifty-two week high of $109.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

