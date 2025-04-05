5,304 Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,304 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,890,000. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 6,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $1,326,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 968.0% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 232,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,890,000 after buying an additional 210,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MANH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $268.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total transaction of $476,274.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,298,758.29. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of MANH opened at $152.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.36. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $312.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

