Riverwater Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other news, Director William F. Austen bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.12 per share, for a total transaction of $197,828.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,174.96. This trade represents a 31.89 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total value of $39,574.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,658.39. This represents a 18.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $92.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.45 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.53.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

