Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,109,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,352 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $381,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 23,571 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 530,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,745,000 after buying an additional 111,511 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 6,210.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 47,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director William W. Douglas III acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,275. This trade represents a 103.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.36. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $131.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

