iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 200.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,778,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,194,721 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $533,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $593,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,706,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,793,000 after buying an additional 59,179 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10,279.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 672,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,128,000 after buying an additional 666,330 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 12.7% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.05.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

