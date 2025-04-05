Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 914.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,846,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,580,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $390,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 908.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,531,000 after acquiring an additional 55,845,073 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 798.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,944,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,322,000 after buying an additional 88,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 851.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,488,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,379,000 after buying an additional 1,332,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,640,618.80. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552 in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $102.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMCI. Cfra raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities set a $70.00 target price on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Super Micro Computer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

