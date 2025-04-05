Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $34.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,892 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 6.0% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $34,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 5.9 %
VTV stock opened at $156.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.49 and a 200-day moving average of $174.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.12 and a 12 month high of $182.38.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
