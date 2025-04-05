International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) is Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC reduced its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 511,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,328 shares during the period. International Money Express accounts for about 7.5% of Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $10,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth $6,098,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,854,000. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,580,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,598,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth about $4,440,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $375.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.37.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IMXI shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on International Money Express from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

