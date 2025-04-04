Conquis Financial LLC Invests $212,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Conquis Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $112.40 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $123.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.77 and a 200-day moving average of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.3852 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

