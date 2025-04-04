Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0508 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.12. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $10.93.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

