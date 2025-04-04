Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 142.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,070 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts comprises approximately 0.7% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1,543.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAP stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.81. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.08 and a 52-week high of $85.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

In other news, CEO Shane M. Okelly acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $55,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,021.59. This represents a 0.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 14,640 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.15 per share, for a total transaction of $499,956.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,490.50. The trade was a 75.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

